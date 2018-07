Jeah! Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte got his own reality show, something he's been gunning for ever since the London games. E! is set to air six episodes of What Would Ryan Do?—get ready for the wet and wild ride by checking out the swimmer in our sexiest celebrity abs gallery.

