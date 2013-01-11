Ryan Gosling's Cameo on Jimmy Kimmel, Beyoncé's Archive Room, and More!

1. Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell made hilarious spontaneous cameos on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [YouTube]

2. Beyoncé has a temperature controlled room where she archives every photo take of her. Duh. [ONTD]

3. Taylor Swift announced on Twitter that she's back in the studio recording new music. [E! Online]

4. Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, and Usher will help President Obama celebrate the next four years at the Inauguration. [MTV]

5. Oscar de la Renta will launch their third fragrance, "Something Blue," next week. [WWD]

6. H&M tapped Georgia May Jagger to be the face of their new Rock 'n Roll Mansion collection. [Styleite]