Ryan Gosling Joins Vine, Pays Tribute to Late Creator of "Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal"

Ryan Gosling paid tribute to the late creator of "Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal" by posting his own Vine Monday night–eating cereal, of course.

Ryan McHenry became something of an Internet sensation in 2013 when he began posting a series of bizarrely captivating Vines featuring Gosling, 34, shaking his head at a spoonful of cereal.

McHenry died on Sunday night following a battle with osteosarcoma and so on Monday, Gosling joined Vine and posted his first video ever, raising a spoon to McHenry and finally eating his cereal.

He added a sweet message on Twitter as well, writing: "My heart goes out to all of Ryan McHenry's family and friends. Feel very lucky to have been apart of his life in some small way." Watch a compilation of McHenry's various videos below.

