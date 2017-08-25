Ryan Gosling Will Host Saturday Night Live's Season 43 Premiere

Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 43rd season with some serious star power.

Ryan Gosling will reportedly host the upcoming premiere of the long-running comedy show with some help from musical guest JAY-Z. Yeah, we definitely don't want to miss that!

The announcement was made during Thursday night's episode of Weekend Update: Summer Edition, and later confirmed on SNL's Twitter account. "Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z!" the tweet proclaimed alongside a bulletin-board photo.

Gosling hosted once before in 2015, while JAY-Z has performed on the show's iconic stage three times over the course of his career, per Deadline.

The premiere comes at a busy time for both men. Gosling, 36, stars in Blade Runner 2049, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 6, just a few days after the SNL premiere. HOVA, who released his latest album, 4:44, this summer, also welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, with his wife, Beyoncé, in June.

Mark those calendars! Season 43 of Saturday Night Live premieres Sept. 30 on NBC.