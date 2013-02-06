Ryan Gosling Hires Eva Mendes, Justin Bieber Prepares for SNL, and More

1. Ryan Gosling cast his girlfriend, Eva Mendes, for his directorial debut. [Vulture]

2. See Justin Bieber's goofy side in his SNL promo video. [NBC]

3. Listen to Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift's duet from his new album called "Highway Don't Care." [E! Online]

4. Set sail in Karen Walker's nautical capsule collection for Anthropologie. [Racked]

5. Nordstrom teamed up with the CFDA Fashion Fund to open boutiques for the ten finalists with proceeds benefiting charity. [WWD]

6. What does Beyonce's album cover look like with an athlete in place of her? Find out. [ONTD]