Have Mercy! Ryan Gosling Has the Hottest Co-Star in His Next Movie

As a leading man, Ryan Gosling just can't be beat. But if you throw in an irresistible co-star—why, things get even better. That's why we're so over the moon about the latest development surrounding Gosling's forthcoming film.

RELATED: Disney is Rebooting The Mickey Mouse Club—But There's a Twist

As you may recall, the hunky actor is set to play astronaut Neil Armstrong in Universal's upcoming First Man. Set to hit theaters on October 12, 2018, the film is directed by none other than Damien Chazelle. Remember him? He directed a quaint little picture called La La Land.

Ryan was an obvious pick to land the leading role in the director's next flick, but we've been on pins and needles waiting to hear who his co-stars will be. (Emma Stone can play a male astronaut, right?)

Well, the wait is finally over! Entertainment Weekly reports that House of Cards actor Corey Stoll will fill the role of Buzz Aldrin. Aldrin was alongside Armstrong on the day of the moon-landing. But as reports have it, the two weren't exactly braiding each other's hair. We can't wait to see the two talented actors relive the shade.

And in the meantime, there's more good news. Kyle Chandler of Friday Night Lights fame will also appear in the otherworldly flick. That's right: EW has it that the triple-swoon-worthy actor will play astronaut Deke Slayton.

Frankly, this makes us want to burst into song.