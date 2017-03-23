Ryan Gosling Finally Explains That Viral Oscars Smirk

You could almost hear the nation’s collective gasp when it was announced that a rare Oscars mistake had been made—though called to the podium, La La Land, was not the best picture winner, rather the award was meant for Moonlight.

Faces fell as the cast and crew of La La Land came to terms with the gaffe, handing back their golden statuettes in utter shock. Among the crestfallen, one lone smirk appeared on stage left, that of the film’s male lead, Ryan Gosling.

For the past month, we’ve been puzzling over Gosling’s reaction, wondering what could’ve possibly been going through his head at that chaotic moment.

Finally, the Notebook star has come clean. At the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, Gosling explained himself.

"What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt. I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head," Gosling stated.

"And then I just heard, 'Oh Moonlight won,' and I was so relieved that I started laughing. But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director…I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized."

Our Ryan Gosling crush just reached a new level.