Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Looked Like a La La Land Fantasy on Their Date

The city of stars shined a little brighter when Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling made a rare outing together. According to E! News, the reclusive couple had a two-hour dinner date in Los Angeles and Gosling looked like he walked right off the set of his Oscar-nominated film, La La Land.

"They arrived together at the restaurant at 8 p.m. and left around 10 p.m. They were both pretty happy to be going out for dinner," an onlooker told E!. "They held each other's hand pretty tight from the restaurant to their car by the valet."

Mendes stepped out in a short floral dress, hoop earrings, and a relaxed, wavy hairstyle as she smiled and held Gosling's hand. Her dinner look also included chunky platform sandals. As for Gosling, he wore a striped button-up with a touch of retro, mod flair and navy blue pants. Even off a sound stage, the two looked like a golden Hollywood couple. The couple's two daughters, Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 3, were at home with a nanny, Radar adds. The publication also noted that Wednesday night's rendezvous was the first time in several months that the couple was seen together.

Gosling and Mendes met when they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2011 and started dating soon after. They've been one of the entertainment industry's most secretive couples, preferring to keep their names and their growing family out of the spotlight, even though Gosling's racking up award nominations and Mendes is continuing to expand her reach in the fashion world with her ongoing collaboration with New York & Company.

Mendes explained that she prefers to keep things low-key. While some celebs seem to love attention and flashbulbs, she's all about staying home.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home. Instead of being on the red carpet, I'd rather be home with my girls," she told Shape. That homebody attitude is probably why Mendes-Gosling sightings are so rare — and why they're always that much more special than a regular celebrity couple out and about.