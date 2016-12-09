Of Course Ryan Gosling Has an Adorable Christmas Wish

Oh Ryan Gosling, what did we do to deserve you? The La La Land actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday—and swooped her up into his arms as is now tradition.

The father-of-two with wife Eva Mendes told DeGeneres that his oldest daughter Esmeralda is now starting to get excited about Christmas, but that doesn’t mean she fully understands the stakes. “I don’t think she understands that you can ask for something just yet. Yeah, it’s a real sweet spot. We give her anything, you know,” he joked.

As for his wife, Gosling wouldn’t reveal just what he’s gifting, but he knows what he wants under the tree. “I’m going to get us a Roomba for our Roomba. It’s a little robot that cleans your house, but I feel bad for it because it works tirelessly and, you know, at night I can hear it cleaning downstairs and I just feel bad for it,” he said.

VIDEO: Why Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Were Worried About La La Land

“When it’s tired, it goes home and it docks itself and it recharges. If it hits your foot, it acts ashamed. It’s complicated, and I want to get a Roomba for my Roomba this year,” Gosling added, explaining the hilarious logic behind his selfless gift. “So it has company, you know, put them in a room and see what happens.”

RELATED: Ryan Gosling Watzes with Jimmy Kimmel—Try to Contain Your Jealousy

The fact that these two Hollywood starlets have a Roomba instead of a cleaning service is making us love them even more. Watch the video above to see DeGeneres’s on-point gift for Gosling that’s “a lot more beautiful” than he could have ever imagined.