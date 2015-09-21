Ryan Adams Finally Releases His Taylor Swift Cover Album

It's here! It's here! After plenty of teasing on social media, Ryan Adams has finally released his full-length cover of Taylor Swift's bestselling fifth album, 1989. Ever since the 40-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed the project in August, Swift and her fans have been literally counting down the days to its release.

Ryan's music helped shape my songwriting. This is surreal and dreamlike.Countdown to #RyanAdams1989@TheRyanAdams pic.twitter.com/pGZB0uUqiB — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2015

3 hours 38 minutes. pic.twitter.com/JEh1rriSVU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 21, 2015

It seems that the wait has paid off. As of early this morning, Adams's entire 1989 album is available for purchase on iTunes, where it's described as "a track-by-track reinterpretation" of Taylor Swift's 2014 album that "is as intimate as it is disarming." Hear 12 of the 13 tracks below ("Clean" is not currently on Adams's YouTube account).

"Welcome to New York":

"Blank Space":

"Style":

"Out of the Woods":

"All You Had to Do Was Stay":

"Shake It Off":

"I Wish You Would":

"Bad Blood":

"Wildest Dreams":

"How You Get the Girl":

"This Love":

"I Know Places":

