7 Women, Including Mandy Moore, Accuse Ryan Adams of Emotional Abuse

Musician Ryan Adams is facing allegations of emotional abuse and harassment from seven women, including his ex-wife, Mandy Moore. According to People, a New York Times story reports that a total of seven women have accused him of being "manipulative, controlling and obsessive." One of the women, who is now 20 years old, also claims that Adams initiated sexual conversations with her when she was just a teenager.

Moore was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016. The Times story recounted her experience, saying that she and Adams had been in a tumultuous relationship that included him controlling her career. He discouraged her from working with certain producers and that after writing songs together, he'd choose other artists to perform them at the last minute. She added that he also made light of her musical ability and damaged her self-confidence.

"Music was a point of control for him. What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive. You feel like there's no way other people have been treated like this," she said. "His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s."

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Adams's ex-fiancée, Megan Butterworth, shared a similar story, saying that he was "rageful" and that he intimidated her both in person and online. Adams denied everything online, saying that he and Moore had different views of their relationship and that he's made mistakes in the past.

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

An additional accusation involves Adams contacting an underage girl in 2013. The AV Club reports that he exposed himself to her while she was just 14. Adams claims (via his lawyer) that he didn't know her age at the time, but the Times reports that he'd sent her messages that acknowledged that she was underage at the time.

"I would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this," he wrote to her in 2014. In an additional message, he wrote, "If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol."

Adams has denied all of the accusations, calling them "extremely serious and outlandish accusations."

