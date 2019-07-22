Ryan Adams Has "a Lot to Say" Months After Abuse Allegations from Multiple Women, Including Mandy Moore

After months of silence, Ryan Adams is speaking out — or at least planning to “soon.”

In February, the musician was the subject of a New York Times exposé in which 7 women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore, came forward accusing Adams of emotional abuse.

Aside from a series of tweets he issued soon after the story broke, Adams has remained quiet in the months since the allegations were made public.

On Saturday, Adams posted an Instagram with a lengthy caption explaining … something.

“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. It’s what matters most. I know who I am. What I am. It's time people know. Past time,” he began, cryptically.

He continued, writing, “Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing. I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered. Thank you for your kindness, your support and for this time I needed to decide how I could be a part of a better tomorrow for everybody. Sometimes that peace comes from opening yourself up. That’s who I want to be.”

Judging by Adams’s other recent Instagram posts, it appears he’s working on new music. Adams was slated to release an album this year, but it was reportedly put on hold in light of the allegations.