A New App Lets You Meditate to the Sound of Russell Simmons's Voice

Russell Simmons meditates for a minimum of 20 minutes per day—and he recommends no less than 10 minutes for everyone else. This may come as a shock to those who know him as the business-savvy Def Jam co-founder with a tough demeanor. But, like most businessmen, his day-to-day is pretty hectic, and, in the late '80s, when his career was arguably at an all-time high, he took up meditation to get piece of mind. Quickly, his fascination with the discipline spiraled into a full-fledged obsession. Now, as is his wont, he's created a side business out of the practice.

Courtesy (2)

As a supplement to Simmons's second book, Success Through Stillness ($11, amazon.com), the rap mogul has just released Meditation Made Simple, a guided meditation app targeted at beginners, in which Simmons himself leads listeners through 10- or 20-minute meditation practices and vibration sessions (think: repeated OM-ing) to help you relax your mind and reduce stress. "A lot of people think meditation is a daunting task, but it's really quite simple," he tells InStyle. "The mind bounces around like a monkey in a cage. If you sit patiently and commit to not moving, you're meditating."

Listen to an excerpt of Simmons's mantra below, and download Meditation Made Simple for free on the iTunes app store.

