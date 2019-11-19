This Harry Potter Star Says There Were Always "Sparks" Between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Emma Watson and Tom Felton both insist that they're happily "self-partnered," but according to their Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint, the two of them had an undeniable spark while they were working on the film series together. Entertainment Tonight reports that Grint insists that there was something between them off-screen.

"There was always something," Grint told ET. "There was a little bit of a spark."

Grint went on to clarify that it could have been a product of their age. Since the entire cast basically grew up on a film set and, in turn, before fans' very eyes, it may have been nothing more than a "playground romance."

"But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance," Grint added. As for himself, Grint says he never moved past "self-partnered" while he was working with Watson and Felton. "I didn't have any sparks. I was spark-free."

Watson's comment became an instant meme when she told British Vogue that she never bought into the idea of people being happy with being single. Instead, she felt like she was in a relationship with herself: "I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered," she said.

After her head-scratching statement, Felton chimed in during an interview with the Daily Mail, saying, "I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered."

So, count Grint in as someone who's giving Harry Potter fans what they want: a real-life romance between two of their favorite characters. Whether or not the two will link up between being self-partnered is still to be seen, but there's definitely one person who can say he saw it coming.