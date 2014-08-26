Runway to Red Carpet: Lena Dunham Wears a Look Straight from the Couture Catwalk at the 2014 Emmys

Lena Dunham took pajama dressing to a whole new level! The star hit the 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet in an eye-catching ruffled look that walked the runway at Giambattista Valli’s fall/winter 2014 couture show.

The Girls actress wore the ensemble just as it appeared on the catwalk—pairing the white pajama-style top with a sweeping ombré skirt complete with train. The appropriately dramatic number was perfect for Dunham's big night: she is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the hit HBO series.

We love that the star always takes a chance on her awards show attire, this outfit being no different. Talk about a risk!

