Runway to Red Carpet: How the Stars Transform Designer Pieces

Image zoom ImaxTree; Getty Images

With New York Fashion Week starting in a few weeks, we're taking a look back at our favorite celebrity runway-to-red-carpet looks from last fall, like Rose Byrne's take on this Marc Jacobs catwalk original. Adding a short navy slip accented the design's rich lace while keeping Byrne's underthings under wraps. Small changes in tailoring and accessorizing will quickly transform any look! See how more stars personalized the best of designer ready-to-wear by clicking through the gallery.

MORE:• Stars in Bright Makeup: How to Wear It• Bright Accessories for Every Budget• Try on Rose Byrne’s Hairstyles!