Image zoom MCV Photo

Designer: Tory Burch

Location: Park Avenue

Notable guests: Jordana Brewster, Gigi Hadid

What was it like: The designer described the fall collection as "Marrakech meets Chelsea…inspired by London bohemia", which translated into beautiful embellishments, a mashup of textures, and mixed prints. Think Sienna Miller back when she was the epitome of boho style. The runway and walls of the grand Park Avenue venue were covered with beautifully printed rugs which mimicked the richly detailed looks.

Why we love this collection: You can always count on Tory Burch to create clothes and accessories we want to have in our wardrobes immediately, and this season was no exception. We were especially fixated on the bold accessory offering—from arrowhead jewelry and oversize carpet bags to carved-heel boots and studded mules.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Tory Burch