Runway Looks We Love: Michael Kors

Designer: Michael Kors

Location: The Stage at Lincoln Center

Notable guests: Katie Holmes, Kate Mara

What was it like: Big-name models (Karen Elson, Hilary Rhoda, Karolina Kurkova) showed off a crisp collection on a clean, minimalist runway to the breezy sway of "Dream a Little Dream."

Why we love this collection: A delicate-knit pullover and hot pants finished with a trench over the shoulders. A preppy button-down and wide-leg trousers topped off with a twisted fur stole. Kors' spring collection was 96% polish and 4% quirk--pieces straight out of a Wes Anderson movie. We love the eclectic take on American classics, which Kors mastered decades ago and has since honed and refined flawlessly, especially with expert styling this year.

