Image zoom Yannis Vlamos / Indigitalimages.com

Designer: Donna Karan

Location: Cedar Lake, 547 West 26th St.

Notable guests: Susan Sarandon, Chrissy Teigen, Coco Rocha, Bernadette Peters

What was it like: The DKNY girl may have a stake in downtown cool, but the Donna Karan woman is all about uptown glam. In another successful homage to New York City, Karan catered to the women on top, with a city-slick line-up of power-trip pieces and daring gowns. It's everything you need for the office, a black-tie affair, and everything in between.

Why we love this collection: Donna Karan may be sophisticated, but conservative it is not. For fall/winter 2015, Karan carved out modern silhouettes out of lush fabrics, like brocade and silk. For every safe button-down or pant, there was some standout detail, from geometric folds to statement coats with luxe fur accents or rich gilded embroidery, or belted fur shawls. And if you got close enough, each model was (faux) pierced with multi-ring ear cuffs for a tiny dose of downtown edge.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Donna Karan