Runway Looks We Love: DKNY

Designer: DKNY

Location: Cedar Lake

Notable guests: Victoria Justice, and a trio of cool girl DJs Mia Moretti, Hannah Bronfman, and Chelsea Leyland

What was it like: The show featured a cool cast of true New Yorkers in addition to traditional runway models. The spring/summer collection, titled "New York Nation," delivered on it's promise of "real life, real style."

Why we love this collection: The dynamic casting was equally matched by an eye-catching lineup of clothing, including a clash of bold stripes and graphic prints. Intricately layered looks (think doubled-up skirts and mini dresses over full skirts) were grounded with "subway platforms"-- perfect for the girl on the go.

