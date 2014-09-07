Runway Looks We Love: DKNY

Alexandra DeRosa
Sep 07, 2014 @ 6:31 pm

Designer: DKNY

Location: Cedar Lake 

Notable guests: Victoria Justice, and a trio of cool girl DJs Mia Moretti, Hannah Bronfman, and Chelsea Leyland

What was it like: The show featured a cool cast of true New Yorkers in addition to traditional runway models. The spring/summer collection, titled "New York Nation," delivered on it's promise of "real life, real style."

Why we love this collection: The dynamic casting was equally matched by an eye-catching lineup of clothing, including a clash of bold stripes and graphic prints. Intricately layered looks (think doubled-up skirts and mini dresses over full skirts) were grounded with "subway platforms"-- perfect for the girl on the go.

