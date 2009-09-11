Runway Look of the Day: Prabal Gurung

Courtesy of Prabal Gurung
InStyle Staff
Sep 11, 2009 @ 11:59 am

Gurung's spring collection was gorgeoushe is a master at draping and his fabrics are simply beautiful. While I had several favorites, the look I loved most was the red silk and cotton charmeuse draped dress with black gazar insets. It's modern, but also has a timeless qualitya balance that is very hard to achieve.

 Cindy Weber-Cleary

