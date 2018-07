Runway Look of the Day: Prabal Gurung

Gurung's spring collection was gorgeous—he is a master at draping and his fabrics are simply beautiful. While I had several favorites, the look I loved most was the red silk and cotton charmeuse draped dress with black gazar insets. It's modern, but also has a timeless quality—a balance that is very hard to achieve.

— Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY

• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.

• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.