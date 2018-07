At Narciso Rodriguez, I loved the draped-neckline sleeveless top with slim black pants. It was so sophisticated and modern. I love that it can be worn day or evening, depending on the situation. Cate Blanchett should order it immediately!

—Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY

• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.

• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.