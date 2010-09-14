Runway Look of the Day: Marc Jacobs

By InStyle Staff
Updated Sep 14, 2010 @ 2:51 pm
Credit: Graylock/ABACAUSA

I loved Marc Jacobs' knock-out strapless dress with metallic sequined stripes and long slit. The show was clearly '70s- inspired, and this dress had all the languid sexiness of that decade, yet still felt completely of the moment. The longer length also adds to the allure.

—Cindy Weber-Cleary

