Runway Look of the Day: Jason Wu

My top pick from the collections yesterday was Jason Wu's ivory shirred-silk trench. It was worn over a strapless lace dress on the runway, but the jacket itself could be worn as a dress because of the light fabric and snug fit. A trench in chiffon has a perfect mix of feminine and masculine qualitiesvery alluring!

Cindy Weber-Cleary

