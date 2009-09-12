Runway Look of the Day: Jason Wu

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
My top pick from the collections yesterday was Jason Wu's ivory shirred-silk trench. It was worn over a strapless lace dress on the runway, but the jacket itself could be worn as a dress because of the light fabric and snug fit. A trench in chiffon has a perfect mix of feminine and masculine qualitiesvery alluring!
Cindy Weber-Cleary
