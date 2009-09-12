Runway Look of the Day: Jason Wu

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Sep 12, 2009 @ 9:00 am

My top pick from the collections yesterday was Jason Wu's ivory shirred-silk trench. It was worn over a strapless lace dress on the runway, but the jacket itself could be worn as a dress because of the light fabric and snug fit. A trench in chiffon has a perfect mix of feminine and masculine qualitiesvery alluring!

Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
 Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
 Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!