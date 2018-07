Givenchy's graphic black-and-white striped blazer is perfectly tailored, but with a modern edge. It could go as easily with a black classic pencil skirt as the exotic dhotti pants shown on the runway.

—Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY

• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.

• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.