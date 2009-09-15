Runway Look of the Day: Donna Karan

InStyle Staff
Sep 15, 2009 @ 9:00 am

Donna Karan's new collection looked so airy and angelic, with clothes that seemed to ebb and flow weightlessly around the body. I loved the soft blue suede dress, and also the chiffon wrap dress in the same color. I could live in these pieces and channel Karan's ethereal mood every day.

Cindy Weber-Cleary

