Runway Look of the Day: Donna Karan

Donna Karan's new collection looked so airy and angelic, with clothes that seemed to ebb and flow weightlessly around the body. I loved the soft blue suede dress, and also the chiffon wrap dress in the same color. I could live in these pieces and channel Karan's ethereal mood every day.

Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY

 Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.

 Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.