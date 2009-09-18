Runway Look of the Day: Calvin Klein

The clothes at Calvin Klein were so effortlessit was different than what we usually see from Francisco Costa. Every piece looked as if it was the easiest thing in the world to wear, but my favorite look was the sheer jacket paired with a racerbank tank and silk chiffon pants. It seemed utterly weightless, but still with such delicate detail and beautiful texture.

Cindy Weber-Cleary

