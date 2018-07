My top pick from the collections yesterday was Boy Band of Outsiders's navy double-breasted coat—a perfectly modern take on the men's navy blazer. The model's bleach blond hair and aviator sunglasses were chic and her undone look created a cool contrast to the classic style.

—Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY

• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.

• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.