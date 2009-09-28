Runway Look of the Day: Bottega Veneta

My favorite look from Milan over the weekend was Bottega Veneta's sporty silk pant and tank paired with a boxy, suede jacket and over-size yellow tote. It looks utterly relaxed and effortless, but the rich fabrics and bold accessories take it to a whole new level of luxe.

Cindy Weber-Cleary

