Runway Look of the Day: Bottega Veneta

Venturelli/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Sep 28, 2009 @ 9:25 am

My favorite look from Milan over the weekend was Bottega Veneta's sporty silk pant and tank paired with a boxy, suede jacket and over-size yellow tote. It looks utterly relaxed and effortless, but the rich fabrics and bold accessories take it to a whole new level of luxe.

Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
 Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
 Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!