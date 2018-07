The leather skirts at Balenciaga were pleated and laser-cut to look like quills—amazing! Nicolas Ghesquiere's ability to work with fabrics in new way is astonishing!

—Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY

• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.

• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.