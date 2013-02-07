Runway Beauty Looks We Love: Wildfox's Great Gatsby-Inspired Hair and Makeup

The roaring '20s got a modern-day update at the Wildfox winter 2013 presentation during New York Fashion Week. Designer Kimberley Gordon looked to the prohibition era to inspire the label's upcoming collection, channeling The Great Gatsby's Daisy Buchanan as a muse. "I never liked the '20s when we studied the time period in high school, but I re-read The Great Gatsby recently and realized that the women and their whole lifestyle was so Wildfox—it's about partying, champagne, and falling in love," Gordon told InStyle.com backstage. And although the iconic styles got a 2013 upgrade, the hair and makeup remained a classic, wearable nod to the era. Click through to take a trip backstage.