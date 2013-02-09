Runway Beauty Look We Love: Pretty Down 'Dos at Jill Stuart

Odile Gilbert created the pretty down 'dos at the Jill Stuart fashion show today during New York Fashion Week using products from Kerastase Paris. "The inspiration for the hair and the collection was the English countryside," Gilbert told InStyle.com before the show. (Paging Duchess Catherine!) "Jill also wanted to make the hair look done, but not look like it was overly done, like teenage girls’ hair already looks right now—very effortless." To get the look, Gilbert added Kerastase mousse ($42 at kerastase.com) to give it a little bit of a wet look, and blew out strands with a diffuser for that "effortless" finish.

Plus, see more Fashion Week news!

MORE:• Alice + Olivia Debuts Bags!• The Stars Who Are Sitting Front-Row• Katie Holmes' Lates from Holmes & Yang

— Judy Meepos