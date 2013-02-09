Runway Beauty Look We Love: Pretty Down 'Dos at Jill Stuart

Peter Michael Dills/Getty (2)
InStyle Staff
Feb 09, 2013 @ 2:45 pm

Odile Gilbert created the pretty down 'dos at the Jill Stuart fashion show today during New York Fashion Week using products from Kerastase Paris. "The inspiration for the hair and the collection was the English countryside," Gilbert told InStyle.com before the show. (Paging Duchess Catherine!) "Jill also wanted to make the hair look done, but not look like it was overly done, like teenage girls’ hair already looks right now—very effortless." To get the look, Gilbert added Kerastase mousse ($42 at kerastase.com) to give it a little bit of a wet look, and blew out strands with a diffuser for that "effortless" finish.

Plus, see more Fashion Week news!

MORE:Alice + Olivia Debuts Bags!The Stars Who Are Sitting Front-RowKatie Holmes' Lates from Holmes & Yang

— Judy Meepos

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!