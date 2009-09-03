Rumer Willis Talks Films and Fashion

She played a geek-turned-goddess in the 2008 comedy House Bunny, now Rumer Willis is a nerd who kicks butt in the horror movie Sorority Row, which hits theaters on September 11. With a chick flick and a slasher film on her resume, it's time for television. "I'm working on 90210, I play a high school journalist, but I don't know what my storyline is yet," says Willis. "But it's a great set and a fun cast." Rumer also told us she'd like to act in a dramatic period piece, which makes sense considering she loves dressing up. "I have a fashion problem; I love clothes," she admits. "I would love to design clothing for men and women and maybe jewelry too. But one thing at a time!"