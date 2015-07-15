Rumer Willis Chops Her Hair Into a Pixie

It's officially the summer of bold hair makeovers, and the pixie cut Rumer Willis revealed last night serves as further evidence.

After paying a visit to her hairstylist Dominick Serna, the star posted a gorgeous Instagram selfie of her new look, which featured a long, sweeping fringe in the front and a shorter length in the back. Edgy hair choices must be embedded in her family's DNA—back in the fall, her Willis's sister Tallulah was inspired by a particularly famous scene in G.I. Jane where their mother Demi Moore shaved her head, and later followed suit with her own buzz cut.

Considering how Willis joins Kate Mara and Nicole Richie in the recent wave of pixie cuts, we're almost ready to dub summer 2015 as the season of short hair.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015

Related Video: Why This InStyle Editor Is Obsessed with Oribe Hairspray