Rumer Willis Gets Extensions & Looks Exactly Like Mom Demi Moore

Rumer Willis is proving to be quite the hairstyle chameleon. After experimenting with shorter styles (including an edgy pixie just a few weeks ago), the Dancing with the Stars champ tried out a whole new look. Over the weekend, she stepped out with super long extensions, a look that practically fooled us into thinking she was her mother, Demi Moore.

While this is the longest length we’ve seen on the star, it wouldn’t be the first time the 26-year-old imitated her mother’s signature style. Back in May, the pair looked striking similar when they stood side by side in matching black jumpsuits, long hair, and thick black glasses for a mother-daughter Instagram photo. We can’t wait to see their next twinning moment.

