Twinning: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Look Pretty Much Identical in This Instagram Shot

When it comes to style, Demi Moore’s daughters understand that mom knows best.

Last fall, Tallulah Willis debuted a buzz-cut that mirrored the hairstyle that Moore sported as the star of G.I. Jane in the ‘90s. And now, it’s Rumer Willis who's turning to mom for inspiration.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to post a mother-daughter shot of the duo looking strikingly similar. In the image, Willis and Moore stand side by side in matching black jumpsuits, thick-framed glasses, and the long, sharply-parted black hairstyle that has defined Moore’s look for years.

That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on May 25, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

“That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad,” Willis wrote as her caption. Considering that beauty and taste appear to run in the family, how could Willis be mad?

