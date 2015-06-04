Rumer Willis Gets a Tattoo to Commemorate Her Dancing With the Stars Win

Rumer Willis has some fresh ink, and it's all thanks to her big Dancing With the Stars win. After taking home the Season 20 Mirror Ball Trophy two weeks ago, the actress commemorated her experience with a new tattoo that she shared a photo of on her Instagram account (below). The star's body art features a sketch of one of her stellar performances on the ABC reality competition, where she strikes a complex pose with dancing partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

RELATED: Rumer Willis Shows Off Her Dancer Shape in a Tiny Bikini

Willis captioned the photo: "Thank you @dr_woo_ssc for this beautiful art. I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself....not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have. The value and love you have for yourself can only come from within and I am so grateful to have had such an incredible experience to help me understand that."

A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jun 2, 2015 at 6:26pm PDT

But her journey isn't over quite yet—Willis and Chmerkovskiy will reunite on the Dancing With the Stars: Live! Perfect 10 tour this summer, where they will show off their winning moves one again.

PHOTOS: The Most Famous Celebrity Tattoos