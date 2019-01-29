Where Does Rumer Willis Get Her Best Advice? Her Parents

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s 30-year-old daughter has been showing off her acting chops for years in films and TV shows like like House Bunny and Pretty Little Liars, but Rumer Willis stepped into a spotlight all her own (and, frankly, blew us away) when she started singing on Empire. Now, she plans to add recording artist to her résumé — thanks to some well-placed career advice from her famous parents.

We caught up with Rumer at the SAG Awards on Sunday night to talk about navigating the family business and how her parents’ words of wisdom have helped her get where she is today.

“I think the most important thing they’ve said is to stay true to yourself and to not get lost,” Rumer told us, while wearing a red satin Ong Oaj Pairam dress that she said made her feel like a “1940s lounge singer.” She continued with more Bruce and Demi advice: “Always behave in a way that is reflective of who you are and the role model you want to be. I think that’s the most important thing. I’m so grateful to have the chance to be a role model or leader for young women in any way I can and to make them feel better about themselves. That is like the best thing.”

Rumer said that lesson hit home when she was about 14 or 15. “It was during the rise of the blogosphere and social media,” she continued. “It was when I was getting to know more about myself, and when you’re a kid and going through essentially the most awkward phase of your life that’s the hardest thing. As much as I love social media and being able to share parts of my life with people, I just wish people would be less critical behind their computer screens and more loving, and helping each other rise up and supporting each other, instead of putting each other down.”

Clearly, she was impacted by the experience of being a young child growing up in the public eye. Her parents divorced in 2000, when she was just 12.

“Especially when [celebrities] have young children,” she said. “I know that I’ve now chosen to be in this profession, and I know what comes with that, but I’d love to see people come to a place where they’re more loving.”

As for what’s next for Rumer? “More music,” she said with a big smile. “I’m really hoping that I can put an album out this year.”