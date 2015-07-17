Rumer Willis to Star in Broadway's Chicago as This Charming Character

That Dancing with the Stars gig is really paying off for Rumer Willis! This season's champ has landed herself the coveted role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway show Chicago, for an eight-week run. She will replace Brandy Norwood in the musical, which is in its 19th year in New York, and will make her debut Aug. 18.

The actress announced the big news on her Instagram account and captioned the post, "Could not be more excited to be making my Broadway debut as Roxie in @chicagomusical":

Could not be more excited to be making my Broadway debut as Roxie in @chicagomusical A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 16, 2015 at 1:23pm PDT

RELATED: Rumer Willis Gets a Tattoo to Commemorate Her Dancing with the Stars Win

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis follows in the footsteps of a variety of ladies—including Christie Brinkley, Brooke Shields, and Ashlee Simpson—who've played Roxie on stage.

It's been a great week for Rumer, who just chopped her hair into a cute pixie cut and found out that Dancing with the Stars earned eight Emmy nominations.

PHOTOS: See Rumer Willis's and More Celebrity Hair Makeovers from 2015