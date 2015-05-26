Rumer Willis Shows Off Her Dancer Shape in a Tiny Bikini

Sunny Los Angeles and a game of catch by the pool: It looks like Rumer Willis enjoyed a relaxing Memorial Day weekend in the perfect little bikini. The actress indulged in some fun in the sun and showed off her toned physique while wearing a floral halter top (similar style, $44.95; americaneagle.com) and low rise bikini bottoms by Aerie Swim. She topped of her look by accessorizing with orange-framed sunglasses.

This is certainly what a champion looks like. Just last week Willis won the ultimate title on Dancing with the Stars and it's obvious to see that those new moves really whipped the winner into shape. With her newly toned body and mom Demi Moore's genes on her side, it's safe to say that Willis was born to win.

