Rumer Willis for Badgley Mischka: Behind-the-Scenes

Badgley Mischka designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka tapped Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, to be the face of the brand's spring campaign, and they shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos (left) with InStyle! “Rumer is the perfect model for our spring collection,” the designers told InStyle. “Her energy, spirit and style fit perfectly with our vision for the season. She was so much fun to work with on set and we're thrilled with how the campaign turned out.” Click through the gallery to see more exclusive photos and the official campaign!