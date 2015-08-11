See Ruby Rose Show Off Her Abs as She Wishes OITNB Co-Star Jackie Cruz a Happy Birthday

Ruby Rose might be known for her stunning face and cool tattoos, but it looks like she added a another art piece to celebrate the birthday of her Orange is the New Black costar, Jackie Cruz. Rose showed off her flat stomach in a sexy picture (below) with Cruz's character name, Flaca, written in red with a cute little heart. It's clear to see that Cruz really appreciated the gesture, and she took to Instagram to show off the artwork to her followers.

Thank you for my Birthday wishes @rubyrose I'm a lucky girl #Loveher #orangesista #flacalovesstella #jackielovesRuby #lipsticktat A photo posted by Jackie Cruz (@msjackiecruz) on Aug 10, 2015 at 10:15am PDT

Cruz seemed more than happy to receive the thoughtful gift from Rose, and she showed how grateful she was for the gesture by including in the caption, "I'm a lucky girl #Loveher #orangesista #flacalovesstella #jackielovesRuby." While we're sure the two have built a friendship that will withstand the test of time, the sexy artwork on Rose's midsection, unfortunately, won't be there forever. Cruz ended the caption by pointing out that the gift was simply a lipstick tatt.

RELATED: 7 Things to Know About OITNB Star Ruby Rose’s Fiancée, Phoebe Dahl