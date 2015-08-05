OITNB's Ruby Rose Shows Off Her Many Tattoos in a Black Bikini

As Orange Is the New Black newcomer Stella Carlin, Ruby Rose uses her seductive green eyes to spark a romance with Piper Chapman and wedge her way in as one of our Season 3 favorites. Her picturesque coy smile and sporty pixie cut give her that too-cool bravado, but right now it’s her impressively toned bikini body that's drawn our attention. This past weekend, the Australian actress was spotted vacationing her way across the island of Ibiza and her athletic prowess and killer abs spoke volumes (as did her numerous tattoos). Rose simply opted for a two-piece, no frills black bikini accessorized by a minimal gold necklace.

Sure, a trip to Spain’s crystal blue waters sounds relaxing, but for the former MTV VJ, there’s more to do than just sit in the sand. Rose has stepped away from the shore to not only fly over the sea in a water jet pack, but also ride a blow-up hot dog with her closest friends, and spend time behind the turn tables with world-renown DJs like Afrojack (below). We can’t say we’re not jealous.

When it looks like ur wearing stripper heels on water 😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Aug 2, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

@lisbettaa @shaynateresetaylor @emilysearcy hotdog sisters A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Aug 3, 2015 at 11:34am PDT

@afrojack 👾👾👾 A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Aug 3, 2015 at 2:35pm PDT

