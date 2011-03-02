Royal Wedding Website Launched; Promises Kate Middleton's Dress Information

The Royal Wedding now has its own Web site! Today, St. James’s Palace launched OfficialRoyalWedding2011.org. The site promises to feature every bit of information about the April 29th nuptials of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, including updates about the service and procession, a virtual tour of Buckingham Palace, and exclusive videos. The site also lists that it is currently working on a livestream for the ceremony itself, which is great if you want to watch the wedding from your laptop or smartphone. But perhaps the most important part about this new royal technological development: This will be the first place to release details about Middleton's wedding gown! We can hardly wait!

