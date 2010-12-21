Royal Wedding Watch: Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Phillips Engaged

Kate Middleton isn't the only royal bride-to-be anymore! Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and daughter of Princess Anne (which means she's Prince William's cousin), announced her engagement to English professional rugby player Mike Tindall today. Tindall gave Phillips, a champion equestrian, a diamond solitaire, People reports. You know what this means? Another huge ring. Another epic dress. Another grand party that must be planned. And while there is no word on when the wedding will be, we're hoping it won't be close to Kate and William's April date, so that Royal Watchers (like us) have enough time to recover before getting themselves in a Royal frenzy all over again.

