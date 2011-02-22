Royal Wedding Updates: Invites Out; Philip Treacy to Design Hats

It was a busy weekend for the royal couple! As we get closer to the April 29th wedding date, Kate Middleton and Prince William are releasing more details about their nuptials. First, the invitations are out! The invites are a simple design, die-stamped black writing on a white card with beveled, gilded edges. Over 1,900 guests were invited to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, including expecting couple David and Victoria Beckham, the Independent reports. A group of 600 will attend a luncheon at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen, and only the closest friends—around 300—will attend an evening of dinner and dancing hosted by Prince Charles. As for what she'll be wearing, the wedding gown designer is still a secret. However, milliner Philip Treacy will design hats for the wedding party, the Huffington Post reports. Middleton is a fan of Treacy, she's shown here wearing one of his designs. Ten weeks until the big day!

