Here's Exactly What Meghan Markle Requested for the Royal Wedding Playlist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding may taken place over a year ago now, but we’re learning new details about the glamorous event nearly every day, from never-before-seen wedding photos to family disagreements about the menu. The latest fun tidbit to emerge involves the royal couple’s reception playlist — straight from the DJ himself.

Actor Idris Elba shared his musical stylings with Meghan and Harry’s guests on their special day, and in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, he explained that the Duchess had some specific songs in mind for the event. “Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it,” he said, naming "I Want to Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston as one example of the set list.

Sadly, Elba didn’t reveal any other specific songs, although he added: “there was some West Coast on it. That's all I'm saying.” (It was previously reported that the actor and DJ supposedly played Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” while Meghan boogied on the dance floor with her friends.) After being asked if Meghan’s playlist included Snoop Dog, Tupac, or Dr. Dre, Elba responded with a laugh: “I'm not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair! Ask Meghan and Harry.”

Elba, who is starring in the upcoming Cats film alongside Taylor Swift, previously explained to Ellen DeGeneres that he became part of the royal circle after working with Harry and Prince Charles on The Prince’s Trust, a charity designed to support disadvantaged young people, ages 11 through 30. Once Harry became aware of Elba’s DJ’ing skills, he asked if the actor would be interested in heating up the dance floor at the royal wedding.

“I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’” Elba recounted to DeGeneres. “And he’s like, ‘Serious.’”

The three are still close today, and even though Meghan and Harry couldn’t make it to Elba’s wedding to Sabrina Dhowre back in April (you know, because of the royal baby), they made it up to him in the form of a lavish gift: a piece of art by the Connor Brothers, worth an estimated $7,800.

For those hoping to re-create the royal wedding for their own nuptials, it seems as though you’ll have to wait another day for the full royal playlist. Until then, there's always Whitney Houston!