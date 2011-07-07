The Royal Luggage: All the Designer Details!

We're obsessed with Duchess Catherine's North American tour outfits, so it's no surprise that her luggage is just as chic as her travel wardrobe. The Duchess of Cambridge packed her Canadian clothes in colorful paisley and polka dot bags by British label Cath Kidston. Meanwhile, Prince William went traditional with navy garment bags trimmed in red piping and embroidered with his "W" monogram. Click through for more photos of the royal luggage!

