A Royal Lifetime Movie, Lea Michele's Superbowl Plans and More!

1. Lifetime is working on a movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. YES. [E!]

2. Touchdown for Lea Michele! The Glee star will sing "America the Beautiful" before the Super Bowl. [EW]

3. J.Crew created a mini film series, J.Crew Goes to Italy, which premiered today. [J.Crew]

4. Jeggings be gone: According to a new report, True Grit style will be the next fashion trend. [The Cut]

5. Beauty giant Clarins will launch Swarovski's first fragrance this spring. [WWD]

6. Erin Fetherston, who designed for Juicy, will launch her own lower-priced line named Erin. [NBC]