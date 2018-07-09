See Kate Middleton and Prince William with All Three of Their Kids for the First Time

The mantra of Prince Louis's christening this week might as well have been "gang's all here," because the baptism of the little prince brought tons of royals out of the woodwork in a way we've never seen.

Louis officially became part of the Church of England alongside his doting family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, but he had plenty of other royal guests—and it made for the most awesome of photo ops.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

For the first time ever, photos were taken that included Prince Louis, siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and mom and dad Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Dominic Lipinski/AP Images

It was quite a crew assembled, though we expected nothing less. Royal christenings are traditionally a time for the family to get together, kids included, and this was no different.

This also doubled as Louis's Aunt Meghan Markle's first time joining the family of five at an event since her marriage to Prince Harry—which notably didn't include Prince Louis, who was much too young to join in on the festivities.

Glad to see the family together and smiling once more.